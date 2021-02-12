Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon Feels Controlled By Rey

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon isn’t living her best life with Rey. Although he’s been her rock, she feels as if he’s controlling her, which makes her eye wander to her ex-husband Adam. Actress Sharon Case recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest, giving insight into her on-screen alter ego’s thoughts about everything.

Ever since Adam (Mark Grossman) returned with amnesia and then remembered his details about Sharon, the couple has been drawn together. They both tried to fight it at different times, with her turning down a proposal from Adam to marry Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Adam started another new life with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), even though he never fully got his ex-wife out of his mind.

Now that Chelsea is ill, Sharon is part of her recovery team at Adam’s request. Rey wasn’t thrilled, but he dealt with it anyway. However, after catching the exes in their home, Rey finally took his wife to task for putting Adam’s needs ahead of his. He asked her to stop helping Chelsea, and she went to tell her ex that she couldn’t be part of the team anymore.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

“Sharon is only staying away from Adam for Rey and for Faith, so she’s living her life for other people, which doesn’t make her happy. On the other hand, you make sacrifices for the people you love,” noted Case.

Of course, the ultimatum doesn’t sit well with her. She appreciates everything her new husband has done for her, especially during her breast cancer fight. However, even though that, she felt he pushed her too much to do what he thought was best instead of what she felt she should do.

“I don’t think Rey is wrong, but where it got weird and fuzzy is when Sharon had cancer. He made sure she didn’t get off the sofa and was always resting. Even though he was taking care of her, it was on his terms. It puts the kind of pressure on Sharon that she’s never dealt with well. That’s why she’s drawn to someone like Adam, who doesn’t try to control her,” the actress explained.

It seems like Sharon feels stifled in her new relationship, which is problematic. There’s also the fact that her teenage daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), is furious at Adam after learning that he stole her at birth and passed her off as Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) child with Victor (Eric Braeden). The details have cost the teen no small amount of bullying, and Sharon has tried to do what’s best for her daughter despite what her heart truly wants. Expect the drama to increase exponentially when somebody texts Faith a picture of Sharon and Adam kissing.