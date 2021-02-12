Hope Beel Falls Out Of Her Cut-Out Bikini While Doing Deadlifts At The Tulum Jungle Gym

Fitness model Hope Beel took to Instagram late Thursday afternoon with a sizzling video update that thrilled her 1.6 million followers. The stunning brunette displayed her fit physique while rocking a workout circuit in a revealing bathing suit that got pulses racing. Upwards of 6,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post went live.

As the close-up clip began, Hope sauntered across a wooden deck toward the camera and struck a tantalizing standing pose with a big smile on her face. She cocked her right hip and kicked her opposing foot out the the other side, with her leg flexed and her tiptoes resting on the ground. Her right hand encircled her waist, and she let the other arm relax at her side.

She wore a deep turquoise bikini that looked spectacular against her tan. The top of the suit featured a large oval cut-out in the center that exposed her killer cleavage. The cups were also designed very skimpily along the outsides, allowing an enticing portion of soft flesh to swell out from beneath the textured fabric. The matching thong bottoms tied at either side of her hips and flaunted her incredible derriere.

After pausing for long enough to give an ample glimpse of the front of her spectacular figure, she flipped around to showcase her peachy booty, which jiggled as she placed both feet together and extended both arms straight over her head. Hope turned to look over her right shoulder while simultaneously swooping her arms back down to cup her rear end and lifting one leg and resting it against her other knee.

The rest of the video captured Hope moving through a series of challenging repetitions involving a collection of rustic weightlifting equipment. As she accomplished some impressive deadlifts with seemingly perfect form, her bikini shifted and a portion of her left breast spilled out from beneath the garment.

Hope geotagged her location at the Tulum Jungle Gym in Mexico, a custom-designed facility at which the majority of equipment is created from locally-sourced stone, wood, and bamboo. Located directly on the beach, it was voted one of the “most beautiful luxury gyms in the world” by Men’s Health magazine in 2018.

Hope selected the track “Coming in Hot” by Andy Mineo featuring Lecrae to accompany the steamy video, creating an appropriate double entendre referring to her tantalizing performance as well as the humid, tropical environment.