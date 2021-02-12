Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Slays By The Pool In An Impossibly Tiny Cheetah-Print Bikini

Cindy Prado treated her 2 million-plus Instagram followers to another look at her incredible body this week, much to their delight.

Taking to her account on Thursday, February 11, the Cuban bombshell sent temperatures soaring with a series of five sizzling snaps that saw her showing some serious skin. The images were taken in Miami Beach, Florida, per the geotag, where the model was seen enjoying a beautiful day outside at a luxurious pool.

She stood calf-deep in the water for a few of the shots, while others captured striking a provocative pose as she stretched out across the ledge surrounding the natatorium. The sun spilled down on her as she worked the camera, illuminating her incredible physique as the breeze blew gently through her dark blond hair.

Of course, a day at the pool called for the perfect swimwear and Cindy’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a cheetah-print two-piece from Luli Fama’s new Wild collection — a choice that has quickly been showered with love by her adoring fans.

Cindy slayed in the bold string bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that looped tightly around her neck, exposing her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline and adjustable cups that sat far apart on her chest, displaying an ample amount of cleavage as well as the model’s bronzed decolletage. A glimpse of sideboob could also be seen as she posed, giving the snaps even more of a seductive vibe.

The beauty rocked a pair of scanty string bikini bottoms in the same eye-popping pattern as well. The high-cut garment showcased her sculpted thighs and curvy hips while also teasing a glimpse at her perky derriere. It had a thin stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame. She teased her followers by tugging at one side of its straps in a few of the photos, simultaneously drawing eyes to her flat tummy and abs.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to shower Cindy’s steamy new Instagram update with praise. It has racked up more than 11,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful and so sexy,” said another fan.

“Perfect body, perfect girl,” a third follower gushed.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Earlier this week, Cindy stunned her massive online audience with another update in which she let it all hang out in a colorful, upside-down bikini look complete with a matching coverup. Fans were thrilled by that post as well, awarding it nearly 55,000 likes and 606 comments to date.