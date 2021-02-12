Dolly Castro Shows Off Fit Body In Skimpy Workout Set

Dolly Castro thrilled many of her 6.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, February 11, with her most recent post. The Nicaraguan model and fitness influencer took to her popular account to share a hot new photo that saw her clad in a workout set that put her chiseled figure fully on show.

The snapshot captured Castro at a gym in Orange County, California, according to the geotag. She was in a three-quarter pose, propping the back leg forward and pushing her booty back.

Castro was dressed in an all-black number that included a pair of skintight leggings. She hooked her thumb on its thick waistband to lower it down, showing off her toned abs. She paired them with a matching sports bra with a low neckline that exposed her cleavage.

Her brunette hair had blond highlights on the ends. Castro parted it in the middle and styled it in straight strands that hung down her back.

Castro paired the picture with a motivational caption in which she urged her fans to “keep going” no matter what. She also revealed that her post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a brand of nutritional supplements for which she is an ambassador, as listed in her Instagram bio.

The post has garnered more than 11,000 likes and upwards of 230 comments within the first two hours of going live, proving it didn’t need a lot of time to start getting traction. Her fans took to the comments section to engage with Castro, thanking her for the inspiring words and also raving about her body.

“Good advice I’m starting to get back into working out and it feels good and blessings for everything you do,” one user chimed in.

“Pretty face, clear eyes, the smile shines like a star: Know that you are a princess, as if from a fairy tale. You can conquer everyone without difficulty!” replied another user.

“Gorgeous face and a killer body!” added a third admirer, adding a series of emoji blowing a heart kiss at the end of the message.

“Such inspiring words. Thank you for the positivity and motivation,” a fourth fan gushed.

Castro isn’t one to shy away from the cameras. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently uploaded an image in which she was seen wearing crimson red lingerie as she sat with a pomeranian dog in her lap. It included a bra with an underwire structure that pushed up against her chest, highlighting her bust. The cups were covered in lace while the bottoms sat low on her hips.