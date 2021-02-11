WWE News: Two ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstars Announce Their Real-life Engagement

WWE superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim are the latest couple in the company to get engaged. The news came courtesy of the latter superstar’s Twitter account in a post that she shared with her 194,000 followers on Thursday.

Yim took to the social media platform and shared a picture of the newly engaged couple, both of whom looked delighted to have taken the next big step in their relationship.

Yim also showed off her engagement ring, which was silver and boasted a diamond in the center. The Retribution member looked healthy again too, having previously tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

As WrestlingNews.co pointed out, the Monday Night Raw superstars have been dating for years. They became romantically involved while they were both still competing on the independent circuit.

The news was also warmly received by their fans and peers. The post has received over 2,000 retweets and 13,000 likes at the time of this writing. Many of Yim’s followers also flocked to the comments section to congratulate the future newlyweds.

Former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie made an appearance and sent her best regards, suggesting that inter-promotional rivalries mean nothing when it comes to love.

“Congrats you guys,” she tweeted, followed by a slew of emoji.

“Congratulations, Mia! That’s fantastic!! And congratulations to you as well, Keith. You have found something special in your lives, and it is great to see you taking the next step,” tweeted second social media user.

Another Twitter follower was over the moon for the couple, stating that it couldn’t have happened to a better pair.

“I am so excited for you both. You two are two of the nicest people ever. May every day be filled with joy and happiness and laughter and love. May you always find your home in each other.”

These types of sentiments were echoed throughout the replies. It was clear from the responses that the future spouses are highly regarded in the pro wrestling community.