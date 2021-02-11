Laurence Bédard Bares Hourglass Figure In Burgundy Lingerie

Laurence Bédard gave her nearly 3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, February 11, when she treated them to a hot new update. The Canadian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share an image that saw her sporting a lingerie set that did her curves nothing but favors.

Bédard was climbing a wooden ladder when she was photographed. Her location included a series of vintage sewing machines behind her. The photographer was on the opposite side of the ladder, capturing the model from the front. She was gazing down while allowing her lips to hang slightly open.

Bédard was dressed in a burgundy two-piece set that flattered her skin tone perfectly. The bra featured a low- and straight-cut neckline that put her busty chest on display. She teamed it with a pair of cheeky matching bottoms that sat a few inches below her belly button.

She wore her brunette hair parted on the side and styled in a straight short bob, a hairstyle Bédard has been slaying as of late.

In the caption, Bédard revealed that her post was a partnership with Fashion Nova, a brand for which she is an ambassador. She noted that Valentine’s Day is around the corner and that lingerie is the perfect item to celebrate the special day.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first six hours, the picture has attracted more than 68,200 likes and upwards of 610 comments. They were quick to take to the comments section to interact with Bédard, praising her good looks and expressing their admiration for the model.

“The most beautiful woman, in any situation and in any outfit!” one of her fans raved.

“I love your picture, @lolobe4… I congratulate you, it is a beautiful sample that, you are happy and joyful. Thank you very much for that wonder,” replied another one.

“You are perfect for that…. [fire emoji] stunning photo,” a third admirer chimed in.

“OMG dear lord [string of fire emoji] you’re perfect for valentines,” added a fourth follower.

Bédard is no stranger to using her Instagram feed to share images of herself clad in lingerie. She recently uploaded a photo in which she was seen rocking a bright red two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The upper half boasted a wide bodice that extended to her navel, leaving enough on display to highlight her slim waist. It included an underwire and a plunging neckline that teased her cleavage. Her bottoms had thin strings on the sides.