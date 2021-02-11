Noah Cyrus Rubs Her Body In Satin Panties For Steamy Video

Noah Cyrus built some major excitement for her new single in her latest Instagram share. The singer, who is the younger sister of mega star, Miley Cyrus, got sultry and soulful in the clip, as she showed off her singing chops, as well as her flawless figure, in the steamy new music video for her song, “Dear August.”

In the clip, Noah is first seen sitting on a thin blanket on the ground as the sun shines behind her. She wore a stunning powder blue dress with a turtleneck top. The garment boasted short sleeves as it clung to her chest. The outfit also featured a short hemline that exposed her long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with multiple chains around her neck and large earrings. She also rocked a couple of rings on her fingers, including one in the shape of a blue butterfly to match her dress.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and pulled back at the sides so that the sleek, straight strands could hang down her back.

In another part of the clip, Noah wore satin panties. The nude-colored lingerie fit firmly around her thin waist as it accentuated her rock-hard abs. She added a matching top and a pair of stockings as well.

That look was jazzed up with a pair of dangling earrings and a gold necklace. She also wore a matching head scarf wrapped around her head.

Noah’s over 6 million followers instantly fell in love with the post. The video earned a triumphant 514,000-plust views in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,200 remarks about the music video during that time.

“Wow my beautiful stunning queen,” one follower wrote.

“I’m ready for this song,” declared another.

“I’ll always support in everything you did,” another social media user gushed.

“This gave me chills,” a fourth person commented.

The singer may be well known for her incredible voice and famous last name. However, she’s also won over her Instagram fans by posting real and edgy shots. Often times, those photos include her showing off her fit figure in scanty clothing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a cropped hoodie and a pair of black panties as she enjoyed her morning cup of coffee. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 736,000 likes and over 3,600 comments.