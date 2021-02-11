Alexa Collins Rocks A Plunging Tank Top While Confessing She’s A ‘Bucket Hat Kinda Girl’

Alexa Collins wowed in the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram feed. The model’s new post included two photos that saw her rocking a sexy outfit and a trendy accessory.

The model chose to pose outdoors in both of the photos. She stood in front of a home, and the outdoor space featured a tall fence and plenty of greenery. Alexa stood in the center of the frame in the first shot, placing her thumb in her jean pocket while draping her opposite arm near her side. In the second photo, she struck a more confident pose with both hands on her hips. She leaned her head back while parting her lips and averting her gaze to the side.

Alexa showed off her amazing figure in a sexy outfit that did her nothing but favors. A tag in the post revealed that her ensemble was from PrettyLittleThing — a brand that she has rocked several times in the past. She sported a black and white tank with a funky pattern. It had thin straps that fit snugly on her toned shoulders, while its scooping neckline offered a generous glimpse of cleavage. The middle of the tank proceeded to fit snugly over her flat tummy, tucking into her bottoms and highlighting her tiny waist.

Alexa teamed the look with a pair of tight jeans. The bottoms boasted a light wash and trendy cut. She wore them on her hips to accentuate her svelte figure. It had a seam in the middle of each leg and pockets near her hips.

Alexa wore her long, blond locks down and straight as they spilled over either side of her shoulders. She rocked a bucket cap over her mane, and in her caption, she claimed that she was a “bucket hat kinda girl.”

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love over the most recent addition to Alexa’s feed. Within minutes, the update has garnered more than 9,400 likes. An additional 60-plus Instagram user took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section.

“You’re just a girl that can fit in any environment,” one follower wrote alongside a series of red hearts.

“You look fantastic today. Always stylish,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Beautiful as always. So gorgeous. Please tell us where you got the hat, I have been dying to get one,” a third follower commented.

“Stunning kinda girl. Great top, great look, everything about this post is killer Lexie,” a fourth added with the addition of a single flame.