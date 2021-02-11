Madi Teeuws Smolders In Semi-Sheer Teddy

Madi Teeuws tantalized her 591,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, February 10, with a hot new post. The social media star took to the popular app to upload a couple of snapshots that saw her rocking a lingerie set that put her fit body fully on display as she oozed sex appeal.

The photos showed Teeuws in front of a blank backdrop as she kneeled on a beige couch. The first featured a blurry effect on the side, which added an interesting vibe to the shoot. She tilted her chin down slightly as she glanced at the viewer.

Teeuws rocked a one-piece lingerie set made of black lace. It included a sheer panel in the middle that exposed her stomach. The teddy had an underwire and a low neckline that enhanced her cleavage.

Her blond hair was swept to the side and styled down in straight strands pulled over her right shoulder.

Teeuws used the caption space to explain that she was feeling off when she arrived to shoot these pictures, noting that there are usually a lot more emotions behind a photo than what the viewer sees. She added that the photographer, Erez Sabag, as per the tag, could sense something was off and was able to make her reconnect with her “true self.”

The post was a hit with her fans. Since going live yesterday, it has garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 280 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Teeuws with compliments, praising her ensemble, beauty and sensuality.

“You are powerful, confident, determined and beautiful inside and out! My job is just to remind you that and captured it to aspire other women out there,” one user wrote.

“You are very Sexy and Hot also Beautiful in this picture and you have a great smile and beautiful eyes,” replied another fan.

“Wow. Good job to you and the photographer!” a third admirer added.

“You are awesome… Enjoy your insights. So much more than a pretty face!” chimed in a fourth follower.

