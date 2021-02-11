Donald Trump Allegedly Learned Mike Pence Was In Danger Around Time He Tweeted Attack At His Vice President

New information on the timeline of Donald Trump’s knowledge of the violence on January 6 emerged on Wednesday, The Hill reported. In particular, GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville said that he spoke to Trump during a call with journalists and told him that former Vice President Mike Pence was being evacuated from the building as rioters descended on the building.

“I said ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I’ve got to go,'” Tuberville said of the conversation

According to the publication, Trump sent out a tweet attacking Pence around the same time as the call with the Republican lawmaker. The tweet accused Pence of lacking the “courage” to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“According to the impeachment managers, the call with Tuberville took place just after 2 p.m., which was shortly before Pence’s evacuation. Trump sent out his tweet attacking his vice president at 2:24 p.m,” the publication reported.

The Senate chamber was later evacuated and taken over by protestors before law enforcement ultimately dispersed the group.

The new revelations on the January 6 timeline come amid the impeachment trial, which was sparked by Trump’s purported role in inciting the riot. The communications between the former president and Senators were used on Wednesday from impeachment managers who made their arguments in support of convicting the real estate mogul.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Pence faced ire from Trump supporters for his refusal to block the results of Biden’s Electoral College victory — a power that many experts claimed he did not have. During the storming of the Capitol, some rioters were notably heard chanting for Pence to be hanged. In addition, Jim Bourg, a Reuters pictures editor who was inside the structure during the riot, said that many of the individuals around him were intent on finding and killing Pence.

“I heard at least 3 different rioters at the Capitol say that they hoped to find Vice President Mike Pence and execute him by hanging him from a Capitol Hill tree as a traitor. It was a common line being repeated. Many more were just talking about how the VP should be executed,” he tweeted.

As The Inquisitr reported, CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta previously claimed that Trump’s White House had contact with some of the individuals who stormed the Capitol. Specifically, a source close to the administration claimed that this contact helped them learn that some protestors wanted to stay in the building through the night.