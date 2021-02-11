Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Nude Mini Dress

In her latest Instagram share, buxom bombshell Lyna Perez thrilled her 6.2 million followers with a duo of steamy shots in which she rocked a figure-hugging nude mini dress. The photos were taken in a sleek, modern space, and there was a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows in the distance, offering a gorgeous view.

Lyna wore a mini dress that featured sculpted cups which resembled a bra, with an underwire stretching beneath her ample assets. The neckline dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage, and the garment left her shoulders and slender arms bare.

The look had a figure-hugging silhouette, and appeared to have a one-piece bodysuit underneath the semi-sheer overlayer. A horizontal seam defined her waist, and the piece also had seaming that stretched along her curvaceous figure. A few of the seams along her torso appeared to be embellished with sparkling gems, adding a hint of glamour to the look.

While the top portion was opaque, the skirt of the dress was semi-sheer, offering a sultry peek-a-boo vibe as the high-cut sides of the underlayer were visible. The hem came just a few inches down her toned thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display.

Lyna finished the ensemble with a few accessories, wearing a thick golden bangle on one wrist and a watch on the other. She had a necklace that draped over her chest, and her brunette locks tumbled down in an effortless style. She placed one hand on her shapely hip and her gaze was focused on something off in the distance as she posed for the snap.

The second image was taken outdoors, and Lyna stood on an expanse of what appeared to be artificial turf, giving her audience a peek at the space that was visible through the window in the first image. She carried a small silver bag in one hand and was in the process of flipping her hair, a radiant smile gracing her stunning features.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 1,429 comments within just one hour, as well as over 42,400 likes in the same brief time span.

“2 because while your figure is always fabulous your face is prettiest when you smile,” one fan wrote, answering Lyna’s question about which photo he preferred.

“Beauty,” another chimed in, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Looking hot and gorgeous,” another follower added.

