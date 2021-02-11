Brit Manuela Bronzes Her Buns In A Cheeky Bikini In Palm Springs

Brit Manuela fired off a series of steamy new snaps in the most recent update that was featured on her feed. The model’s February 11 post included four photos that saw her in a skimpy bikini.

The photos captured her hanging out by the pool. Per her geotag, she was in Palm Spring, California, on a bright and sunny day. In the first shot, she put her elbows on the concrete edge while her legs were submerged underwater. She looked over her shoulder with pursed lips and an alluring stare. Brit stood in the middle of the water in the second shot, treating her audience to another view of her bombshell curves.

She showcased her pert derriere in a purple bikini that showed more than it covered. The garment stretched tightly underneath her shoulder blades, and her bronzed shoulders and arms were on full display. The bottom of the suit was just as hot. It had thick straps that fit snugly on her hips while its cheeky cut revealed her muscular buns. She also showed a tease of her legs through the water.

In the last two photos, Brit faced her chest toward the camera, offering a view of her toned frontside. Her suit featured a halterneck cut with thick straps that were tight over her shoulders. The neckline fell low on her chest, showing a tease of her bronzed bust.

The front angle also offered a better look at her swim bottoms. Brit pulled the garment low on her navel, flaunting her rock-hard abs. She wore its sides high on her hips, leaving her shapely thighs in view.

Brit wore her long dark locks in a funky style with pigtail buns. She left a few loose pieces of hair out, and they fell around the frame of her face. The model kept her accessories simple, rocking a silver necklace that fell near the top of her chest.

In her caption, Brit tagged Oh Polly Swim to credit them for the skimpy bikini. Within minutes, the post has earned over 18,000 likes and over 300 comments. Some Instagrammers applauded her bombshell body, while several others used emoji instead.

“Love the swimsuit and love you queeen,” one follower gushed, adding a trio of hearts to the end of their comment.

“THE POWER BUNS ARE EVERYTHING,” another person chimed in.

“You are actually perfect brit,” a third social media user wrote alongside a single flame.

“Most beautiful queen in the world. You are everything,” a fourth Instagram user added.