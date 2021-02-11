Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Tight-Fitted PVC Dress While Rocking Long Locks: ‘Oh She’s Giving You Length’

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer, who is also a panelist on Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer, is no stranger to putting on a drop-dead gorgeous display and slayed with her most recent outfit post.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a black dress made out of PVC material. The item of clothing featured a mini turtleneck and was decorated with circular beads of the same color all over. The tight-fitted attire fell above her upper thigh area and had long sleeves and shoulder pads. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings and rings while rocking pointy acrylic nails with a coat of polish. Scherzinger styled her long, dark straight hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors from the thighs-up in front of a plain wall. The Grammy Award-nominated artist placed one hand on her hip and tilted her head up slightly while the wind blew her luscious locks. Scherzinger gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while her left earring glistened in the light.

In the next slide, the songstress appeared to be in the middle of flicking her hair. Scherzinger’s head had been turned to the right and her eyes were seemingly closed.

In the third and final frame, the entertainer looked up with a smile on her face. Scherzinger radiated happiness in the sun and let her locks drape over her shoulder.

For her caption, she credited her makeup artist Gregory Arlt, hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, and fashion stylist Jessica Paster for helping her achieve this glam look.

Scherzinger geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 41,000 likes and over 610 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“Your hair is stunning that make up is everything and u r my queen,” one user wrote.

“OH MY GOD I WASNT READY,” another person shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Consistently super fierce, and proud of it,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m DEAD. Her hair has more potential than my career,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Scherzinger. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a crop top and joggers from the Pussycat Dolls’ merchandise.