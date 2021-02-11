Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Sizzles On The Beach In A Minuscule Leopard-Print Bikini

Kelly Gale has never been afraid to flaunt her flawless figure on Instagram, and her latest upload was no exception. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account just moments ago to show off her phenomenal physique in a stunning new photo that has quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The 25-year-old posed on the beach in the eye-popping new addition to her feed. She stood directly in front of the camera, popping her hips slightly to the side as she gazed intently at its lens with an alluring stare. A gorgeous view of the ocean shore could be seen in the background, where the waves gently flowed up to the sand. The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was Kelly herself that was the star of the show in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Swedish hottie sizzled as she relaxed under the sun in a bold, leopard-print two-piece that popped against her deep tan. The swimwear included a triangle-style bikini top that appeared to be a size or two too small, as her voluptuous assets nearly burst out of the garment as she worked the lens. An eyeful of cleavage and underboob was exposed as a result, giving the shot a seductive vibe.

Kelly’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her feed. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her long, lean legs and curvy hips well on display for her audience to admire. It had a low-rise waistband with thin straps that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame. The model’s taut stomach and rock-hard abs were also in full view in the snap and certainly did not go unnoticed by her followers.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show their love for her skin-baring new snap, awarding it over 14,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to gush over Kelly’s breathtaking beauty.

“Fantastic photo,” one person wrote.

“Love your swimsuit,” praised another fan.

“You are so perfect,” a third follower gushed.

“Like an angel,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Kelly has been keeping her fans entertained with several racy snaps lately. Last Saturday, the beauty sent pulses racing with a steamy topless selfie that she snapped while procrastinating from work. The shot proved to be another major hit, amassing nearly 43,000 likes and 158 comments to date.