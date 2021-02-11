Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Scandalously Tiny Bikini In Smoking Hot Instagram Video

In her most recent Instagram share, blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.6 million followers with a short video in which she flaunted her buxom figure in a barely-there swimsuit. She also promoted the beverage company Bang Energy in the clip, sharing close-up shots of a can of a Strawberry Blast-flavored beverage, as well as taking a sip at one point. Lindsey tagged the company’s Instagram page in the caption.

Though the can appeared throughout the video, all eyes were on Lindsey as she showcased her curves. Her swimsuit top consisted of little more than two narrow triangular patches of fabric that could hardly contain her ample assets. She posed beside a large tree with lush green leaves providing plenty of shade, and the nude cups with a lacy overlay were connected with a thin black strap that stretched across her chest, and around her back and neck. She had a serious amount of cleavage on display, and her slender arms were bared, as well as her toned stomach.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise featured feminine embellishments. The lacy straps stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves, and the bottoms featured a ruffled detail at the front. The back was a thong-style silhouette, leaving her peachy posterior on full display.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a black wide-brimmed hat atop her long blond locks, which tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls.

Lindsey treated her followers to views of her curves from all angles, shifting her hips, playing with her hair and her hat, tugging at her swimsuit and much more. She flashed a radiant smile at the camera at one point, and even cast a seductive glance over her shoulder as she showcased her shapely rear.

Her fans absolutely loved the steamy update, and the post racked up over 8,300 likes within just 12 minutes of going live. It also received 126 comments from her fans in the same brief time span.

“Beautiful and so very sexy,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“My favorite place to get away would be anywhere you are beautiful!” another follower chimed in, responding to Lindsey’s caption.

“Always so breathtaking,” a third fan remarked.

“You are looking gorgeous as ever,” another commented, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey took to Instagram with a series of steamy snaps that had been deleted previously. In the shots, she wore a cropped tank crafted from a knit metallic gold fabric, and the garment left little to the imagination as it clung to her ample assets.