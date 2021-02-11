Susan Lucci, 73, Shows Off Her Long Legs In A Hot Pink Gown

Susan Lucci, 73, showed off her long, lean legs in a hot pink gown as she announced she would be taking part in an event called ABC Daytime/Back on Broadway, a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

In the caption of the photo, she noted some of the stars that would appear on the special. This included AMC star Cameron Mathison, The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, General Hospital star Anthony Geary, and Hamilton Star Renee Goldsberry.

The former All My Children star looked stunning as she sat atop a glossy black grand piano in her home.

Susan was dressed to the nines for her part in the event. She wore a strapless, hot pink dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a fitted waist. The bottom of the gorgeous creation was billowed with loose layers. Its bottom surrounded Susan as she sat atop the musical instrument.

Her feet rested on the slick, black-colored bench in front of the piano. Her toes were painted a bright color that was similar in tone to her outfit. Susan crossed her legs at her knees and showed off her stunning gams. On the bench was a pair of gorgeous gold stiletto heels.

For accessories, Susan added a rhinestone necklace that had a pendant attached. Both wrists sported glittering bracelets. On the fourth finger of her left hand were her engagement ring and wedding band from her husband of 47 years, Helmut Huber.

Fans were complimentary regarding the photograph in its comments section.

“That dress is so beautiful,” wrote one follower.

“Good Thursday afternoon to you and a great photo,” penned a second fan.

“What a glamourous photo sitting on the piano. Cannot wait to watch this, sounds like fun,” said a third fan enthusiastically.

“You are pretty in (hot) pink!” claimed a fourth Instagram user.

The image was taken in an area of the television star’s Long Island home.

Atop the piano were over a dozen intimate family photographs in silver frames in assorted sizes. An award for which honored her 40-year career on All My Children sat to the right of the photographs.

The piano was positioned in front of a bay window that overlooked an outdoor area. Lush greenery and trees were seen.

In front of the window, a seat that was covered with a tan and white zebra pattern was placed. To its left, a luxe-looking dark wood chair featured dual cushions in a leopard print.

Underneath the piano, a tan, woven area run was placed atop the honey-colored wood floors.