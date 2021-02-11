Alexis Ren Teases A Peek At Her Voluptuous Cleavage As She Goes Braless Underneath An Open Blazer

Alexis Ren gave her 14 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she steamed things up with a smoking-hot new share. The model took to her account on Wednesday, February 10 to upload the sizzling series of snaps that have earned nothing but love since going live.

A total of five photos were included in the steamy new addition to the 24-year-old’s page, all of which were shot in black-and-white. The upload kicked off with a full-length look at Alexis as she posed in front of a blank white backdrop, though two more transparent images of the beauty were superimposed in the background. She stood with her legs spread apart and her hips popped to the side, accentuating her curvy hips as she gazed down at the ground with a sultry stare.

As for her look, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant looked chic and stunning in a coordinated, all-black ensemble. She rocked an oversized blazer with long, baggy sleeves that bunched up around her elbows and fell loosely over her hands. She opted to fasten only one button at the bottom of the jacket, creating a deep v-neckline that fell down to the middle of her torso, revealing that she had ditched not only a shirt but a bra underneath the garment as well. An insane amount of cleavage was left on display as a result of the risque move, as well as a peek at her toned abs, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

On her lower half, Alexis sported a pair of pinstriped pants. They appeared to have a boot cut design, as they clung tightly to her hips before flowing loosely over her toned legs. She bunched the bottom hems into a pair of chunky black combat boots that gave her look an edgy vibe.

The remaining four slides in the post contained close-up shots of Alexis in the same ensemble. She tilted her head from one side to the other as she worked the camera while closing her eyes in a blissful manner.

The update earned considerable praise from Alexis’ massive online audience, who have flooded the comments section with compliments for the social media star.

“These shots are so epic!” one person wrote.

“Absolutely breathtaking!!” praised another fan.

“Okay girl I’m SPEECHLESS! Literally perfect,” a third follower remarked.

“Obsessed,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 289,000 likes in less than a day’s time.