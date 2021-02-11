‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Her Beautiful Bronze Body In New IG Snap

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd showed off her beautiful bronzed body in a new snap posted to Instagram.

The gorgeous 34-year-old appeared flawless as she lay atop a layer of sand to promote a bronzer from her brand, Peta Jane.

Peta was topless in the sassy snap. The loose sand that surrounded the dancer was piled up high to provide some coverage for her breasts.

She lay on her stomach. Her left elbow was bent. That same arm was positioned next to her and her palm faced downward.

She wore a small black bikini bottom with thick sides that partially covered her backside. It was pulled up high and exposed her shapely bottom. Her legs were positioned close together.

In Peta’s right hand, she held up a bottle of her self-tanning line. The sleek-looking product had a deep tan bottom with a clear top. Through that, a pump to which the product is dispensed was visible. The product according to its official website has a pleasant aroma. It can be purchased with a bronzing mitt for easy application. It was created to instantly bronze one’s skin to perfection with ease.

Peta wore her highlighted, blonde tresses in a style that made them appear to be wet. They were worn in loose waves that fell over the left side of her body and down her arm. She added a pair of large, thick gold hoop earrings as an accessory.

Her long nails were a neutral color.

The photo was a way to market the item in time for Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The fan-favorite pro hit all the right notes with her fans, who added their appreciation for the photograph in its comments section.

One fan joked, “Will I look like this after my purchase?”

“Just ordered mine!! Is it one shade fits all? I didn’t see a choice?” questioned a second admirer. Peta replied that the color will change on a person’s body the more coats they apply.

“Gorgeous tan on a gorgeous gal,” penned a third Instagram user, followed by four flame emoji.

“Bronzed goddess! I need this, your girl is pale!” quipped a fourth fan.

Peta is married to Maks Chmerkovskiy Together they share one son, Shai. The two met on Dancing with the Stars and wed on July 8, 2017, at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Shai was born 7 months earlier in January of that same year.

On the show, she was paired for Season 29 with celebrity athlete Vernon Davis. The couple was eliminated early in the competition.