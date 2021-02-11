‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Steffy Asks Doc To Reveal Baby Daddy

The Bold and the Beautiful latest spoilers video reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks the doctor who her baby daddy is. She is anxious to know who fathered her child so that she can move on with the rest of her life.

In a promo, released on Thursday, February 11, Steffy’s pregnancy remains front and center. The caption states that the test results are in, and it seems as if emotions are running high.

The video begins when Steffy first confessed that she had cheated on Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). He asked her why she was upset, and she told him that she was pregnant. Initially, he was excited about the news. But, then he realized that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) could also be the father.

The clip cuts to Hope realizing that her world was falling apart.

“So, there’s a chance you could be the father,” Hope choked out to a pitiful Liam. He begged his wife not to give up on them or their marriage. He continued this theme for weeks, asking Hope for another chance.

The video switches back to Finn and Steffy. She assured him that their love could get them even through this dark time. Finn looked unconvinced.

The test results are in! ???? Who's ready to see what happens next on #BoldandBeautiful? pic.twitter.com/O1GZ8zvMrX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 11, 2021

Similarly, Liam also pleaded with Hope. He tried to convince his spouse that he wanted their marriage and life together. However, those who follow the soap opera know that Hope has heard all of this before.

The clip then shows their present-day situation. The doctor had called Steffy in because she had the paternity result, per The Inquisitr.

“Do you have the results of the paternity test?” Steffy asks the physician. She assaults her with a barrage of questions.

“Who is the father of my baby? she wants to know. Steffy just wants to know the results. She worries about the paternity because Liam and Hope’s marriage is at stake. She knows that Hope may never forgive Liam if he is the dad. In contrast, Finn has vowed to stand by Steffy even if he is not the biological dad.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Finn also looks concerned as the doctor is about to tell them the news. Liam seems anxious, and Hope puts on a cool front.

One thing is certain. When the physician reveals the news, nothing is ever going to be the same again. Both Liam and Finn’s lives would change dramatically should the child be theirs. However, rumor has it that there’s been a test result switch as someone may have tampered with the files.