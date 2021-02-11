NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Package Centered On James Wiseman In Proposed Blockbuster

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. The Warriors may be currently in the playoff race but with Klay Thompson set to remain on the sideline for the entire 2020-21 NBA season, they would be needing more star power around Stephen Curry and Draymond in order to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty this year. One of the most intriguing trade targets for Golden State is Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster deal that would send Porzingis to Golden State before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Alen Smailagic, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Porzingis, Josh Green, and James Johnson.

With his injury history, trading for the Latvian center would undeniably be a big gamble for Golden State. However, when he’s 100 percent healthy and in his All-Star form, Porzingis is undeniably capable of changing the Warriors’ fate in the 2020-21 NBA season. From an average playoff team, pairing him with Curry and Green would put them on the same conversation as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Kristaps Porzingis would add a great dynamic to the Warriors and has the type of skill-set to keep a defense honest. Since returning from injury, Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20 points per game and shooting 46% from the field. At 7-foot-3, Porzingis has the skillset of a guard but his size has also caused him to struggle with health. Porzingis has spent some time on the injured list. If he is able to remain on the floor, he is just the type of player that the Warriors need. He provides an intriguing combination of perimeter shooting, interior play finishing, and shot blocking.”

Ashley Landis-Pool / Getty Images

As of now, the Mavericks haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to move Porzingis before the 2021 trade deadline. However, if they suddenly realize that the young superstar duo of Porzingis and Luka Doncic won’t put them anywhere near to winning the NBA championship title, the proposed scenario would be worth exploring for the Mavericks.

By dumping the injury-prone star and his lucrative contract to Golden State, they would be receiving three young and promising talents in Wiggins, Wiseman, and Smailagic who fit the timeline of Doncic. The Mavericks would also acquire the Timberwolves’ 2021 first-rounder in which they could use to add another talented prospect to their team or as a trade chip to further solidify their core in the 2021 offseason.