Allie Auton Tugs At Her Bikini Top While Leaving Little To The Imagination In String Bottoms

Allie Auton wowed her fans with another bikini-clad shot. The Australian beauty featured the sultry new upload on her Instagram feed on February 11, and it’s been earning a ton of attention from her eager audience.

The model posed in an all-white setting that included a wall of drapery. She positioned herself in the corner of a white couch with square pillows to match. The corner of a glass table made up the rest of the space. Allie rested one elbow on the armrest of the couch, extending both of her hands near the top of her bikini to give it a tug. She tucked her legs back and looked to the side with an alluring stare.

In her caption, Allie shared that tomorrow is launch day for Callie Swim, confessing that she probably won’t be able to sleep due to excitement. She rocked a bikini from their new line. The sexy bikini left little to the imagination of her audience — something that they certainly didn’t seem to mind.

The classic black suit featured a bandeau top that stretched tightly over her chest. Its neckline fell low enough to reveal an eyeful of cleavage. The sexy cut also left the model’s smooth collar and toned arms and shoulders on full display.

She paired the top with a set of matching bottoms with string sides that took her look to a new level. Only a small piece of fabric covered her front, and she pulled it a few inches below her navel. Allie chose to pull its thin sides high on her hips, accentuating her bombshell curves. The high-rise design of the suit also revealed her shapely thighs. She completed her look by going barefoot.

Allie styled her long blond locks with a sleek middle part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. Fans have not been shy about showering the photo with praise and it’s quickly amassed more than 10,000 likes and more than 100 comments. Most followers applauded Allie on her incredible figure, while a few more dropped her a line to let her know that they are big admirers.

“So exciting! Proud of you babe. This suit looks so good one you,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Honestly idk if I’ll be able to sleep either I’m that excited for you,” a second social media user chimed in.

“If good looks were a minute you know you’d be an hour,” another person wrote.

“Allie, you are the most beautiful woman on earth. Always stunning,” a fourth raved alongside a single flame.