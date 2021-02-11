Bruce Springsteen’s Blood Alcohol Level Was A Quarter Below NJ State Limit Says Source Of DUI Arrest

Bruce Springsteen’s blood alcohol level was one quarter below the legal New Jersey state limits said a source close to the investigation of the singer’s DUI arrest to The Asbury Park Press. His limit was 0.02. New Jersey’s legal limit is 0.08.

The New York Post said that a source close to the musician alleged Bruce pulled over on his motorcycle to take photos with fans and one offered him a shot of tequila in view of police. According to the source, his bike was stationary at the time. He was reportedly pulled over as he drove away.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the singer was charged in November 2020 Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, as confirmed to the outlet by a spokesperson for the National Park Service. Bruce was charged with DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

He was reportedly cooperative throughout the process.

Gateway National Recreation Area is federal land. Therefore, the case will be heard in federal court and will be handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark, reported the APP. The legendary musician is due to appear before Judge Anthony Mautone via a videoconference in enclave court, a federal version of municipal court.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The paper spoke to Matthew Reilly, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He explained the enclave handled local charges of offenses that occur on federal land within state jurisdiction.

This is the singer’s first DUI.

The arrest came on the heels of Oscar-winning composer’s first commercial endorsement during Super Bowl LV, where he appeared in and narrated a commercial for Jeep. In the advertisement, he visited a church that was reportedly located in the geographical center of the country. While driving a Jeep, Bruce spoke about what made us all Americans. He also offered a message of hope in his words for a divided America.

Since the news broke, Variety reported that the automotive company had removed the ad from their YouTube page.

The company released a statement posted by Variety. It said it would be inappropriate for the company to comment on the details of a matter they had only read about and cannot substantiate. They said it was right they pause their Big Game commercial until the facts of the arrest could be established.

Jeep continued that its message of community and unity was as relevant as ever as is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned. This concluded their statement.

Springsteen most recently released his 20th studio album, “Letter to You,” with the E Street Band on Oct. 23, 2020.