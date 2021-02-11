Kinsey Wolanski Flashes An Eyeful Cleavage In Plunging Top While Holding A Bouquet Of Bear-Shaped Roses

Kinsey Wolanski added some serious heat to her feed with the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram page. The model shared two new shots on February 10, and they have been earning plenty of attention from her 3.7 million fans.

The smoking hot share was her latest promotion for Dose of Roses, and she worked it for the camera. She chose an outdoor space as the location for her shoot. The model stood in front of a wooden fence with overgrown greenery on the top. She faced her chest toward the lens, tilting her head to the side and wearing a slight smile on her face. Kinsey ran one hand through her silky blond tresses and held a bouquet of bear-shaped roses in the opposite. The adorable flower arrangement had a logo bow that featured a yellow gem in the middle.

Kinsey stood in the same space for the second shot. She leaned her chest forward while cradling the bear in her arms. Her racy look included a skintight top with a plunging neckline that showed off her voluptuous assets. Kinsey sported a dainty necklace that fell near the top of her bust, drawing even more attention to her colossal cleavage. The garment proceeded to fit snugly around her midsection, tucking into her pants to highlight her trim waist. It also boasted a bright red color that popped against her bronzed skin.

She teamed the look with a pair of trendy jeans. The garment had a light wash and distressing near her thighs, which gave it a vintage vibe. She pulled the garment high on her hips, showing off her hourglass frame.

In addition to her necklace, Kinsey sported a silver ring and a pair of earrings to complete her look. She wore a center part in the long mane and equal parts of hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Kinsey promoted Dose of Roses, and it has not taken long for her fans to weigh in. Within minutes, the update has amassed more than 169,000 likes and 630-plus comments. Some fans asked questions about the flowers while the overwhelming majority raved over the model’s beauty.

“You look so beautiful. A true queen,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You’d be the best valentine! Will you be mine?”a second fan asked.

“Congrats on the move!! Best of love n wishes in ur new home,” a third social media user chimed in.

“OMG this look on you is fire baby,” one more person gushed alongside a single flame.