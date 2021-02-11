Daisey O’Donnell Looks Super Hot In A Red Lace Lingerie Set: ‘Your Valentine’

Daisey O’Donnell took to Instagram on Thursday, February 11, to share a sizzling post that highlighted her incredibly toned figure. The brand new snap showed the social media star posing in a sexy Lounge Underwear set.

Daisey rocked a red bra-and-panty combo, which flaunted her killer physique and perky assets. The bra featured cups made of a semi-sheer fabric with intricate lace detailing. The edges were scalloped, and the plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The stretchable band that hugged her midriff appeared to be satin, and it featured the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She wore matching panties, which were made of the same semi-sheer and lace material. The narrow waistband had the brand’s logo repeatedly printed on it. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin, and the low-cut waistline helped accentuate her flat stomach. Some viewers even gushed over her abs. The brightly colored intimates looked amazing on her bronze tan.

Daisey was photographed inside her home. She chose the living room for the quick photo shoot session.

Dressed in nothing but her scanty intimates, the babe posed by kneeling on the cushioned couch with her thighs apart. She angled her body slightly to the side and extended her left hand toward the camera as she did a peace sign. Meanwhile, she placed her other hand behind her head. She pouted her lips and squinted one of her eyes when the photographer took the shot.

Notably, a dark gray blanket was on the sofa, and it covered most of her right thigh. The indoor lights illuminated the whole area and highlighted her bodacious curves and flawless skin.

The English model styled her platinum blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She let her tresses fall over her shoulder, with the rest of her locks falling on her back.

Daisey wrote a short caption that was related to the upcoming Valentine’s Day. She also gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging the retailer in the post.

Fans and followers from all over the globe adored the latest social media share. The update quickly earned more than 19,900 likes and over 170 comments within a few hours of going live on the platform. Many of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her fit physique. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

“Yes girl!! You look so good,” one of the followers commented, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the message.

“You look phenomenal, and that color suits you very well,” wrote another fan.

“Too sexy and beautiful!!!” gushed a third admirer.