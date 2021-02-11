‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek’s Suits Donated To Help Men In Need

The Doe Fund supports those looking to get back on their feet with the proper clothing for job interviews.

The family of late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has donated over 40 suits to help men in need shared an official press release from the series.

A significant portion of Alex’s wardrobe was donated to The Doe Fund. This is an organization that provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education, and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” said Mike Richards, Jeopardy!‘ Executive Producer. He said that donating his wardrobe to those working to rebuild their lives was the perfect way to begin to honor one of his last requests.

It was at the suggestion of Alex’s son, Matthew, that the contribution was made. Matthew has been a supporter of the organization.

In a photo seen below, Matthew Trebek and Jeopardy! costumer Steven Zimbelman packed the garments. It included 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks.

The Doe Fund / Wheel of Fortune Publicity

The clothes will be distributed to participants in The Doe Fund’s reentry program, Ready, Willing, and Able to be worn on job interviews.

“We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” said Harriet McDonald, the President of The Doe Fund.

“The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having

appropriate clothing.”

She continued by saying she understood the enormous loss Matt and his mother Jean were going through, as well as their incredible resilience in the face of hardship.

During one of Alex’s final Jeopardy! episodes he opened with a poignant monologue. He reminded viewers that he had asked them to take a moment and give thanks for all of the blessings they enjoyed in their lives. He called the most recent holiday season one of giving and said that while people wanted to be generous with their families, friends, and loved ones he asked his fans to go one step further.

He said he wanted them to open up their hands and hearts to those who were still suffering due to COVID-19 through no fault of their own.

Alex was a fixture in the homes of millions of Americans for more than 35 years before his death in November 2020. He was 80 years old.

Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings has been serving as interim host of the show.