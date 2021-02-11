Kate Hudson Looks Radiant In A Sequin-Covered Set With A Plunging Neckline

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson took to Instagram recently, stunning her 12.8 million followers with a duo of snaps showing off her glamorous press day look. She wore a sequin-covered set from the brand Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption. She also gave credit to her glam squad, tagging her makeup artist, hairstylist, and fashion stylist in the image.

The photos were taken outdoors on a gorgeous day, the sky a breathtaking shade of blue and the sun shining down on Kate, making the sequins on her ensemble twinkle in the light. Several lush trees and plants were visible in the distance, as well as masses of vibrant red flowers, and the naturally beautiful setting made for the perfect photo backdrop.

The first snap focused on her upper body, showing off the plunging neckline with scalloped trim. The daring neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Kate drew even more attention to her chest by layering on two necklaces.

The garment had long sleeves, as well as some structural detailing near the shoulders and upper arms that added some extra visual interest. She had the piece belted with a braided gold belt, which defined her waist to perfection. A radiant smile graced her flawless features as she closed her eyes, basking in the sunshine. Her blond locks were styled in a deep side part, the silky strands cascading down her chest and back in a sleek look.

She showcased her full look in the second image, revealing that the top portion of the garment had a slight peplum detail that flared out beneath her belt. The pants were crafted from the same sequin-covered material, and had a loose fit, with the material draping over her toned thighs without clinging too tightly.

She had her gaze focused on something in the distance, and some minimalist earrings sparkled in her ears as she showed off her incredible figure in the jaw-dropping ensemble.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 220,800 likes within 22 hours, as well as 1,877 comments from her eager audience.

“You are gorgeous!!” one fan wrote simply.

“Wow! Just… Wow!” another follower chimed in, struck nearly speechless by Kate’s beauty.

“Beautiful like always Kate!” a third fan remarked.

“Absolutely stunning,” another commented.

