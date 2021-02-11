Olivia Pierson Heats Up Instagram In Sexy Lace Lingerie

Olivia Pierson gave her 3.1 million Instagram followers plenty to see and talk about on Thursday, February 11, when she shared a smoking-hot update. In the new post, the former WAGS star showed off her insanely toned figure in sexy lingerie from Lounge Underwear.

Olivia was snapped in a skimpy black bra-and-panties combo, which clung to her curves. The bra featured semi-sheer and lace fabric, and although the cups were slightly see-through, strategically placed embroidery obscured her nipples from exposure. Furthermore, she appeared to have used nipple pads. The classic brassiere boasted soft cups with scalloped trim and a deep neckline that gave a nice look at their decolletage. It had a push-up feature that made her cleavage pop. The brand name was printed in white across the stretchable band that hugged her toned midriff.

She sported matching panties, which were made of the same semi-sheer material. It had a narrow waistband with the retailer’s logo repeatedly printed on it. The high leg cuts also exposed plenty of skin, and the low cut in the front accentuated her flat stomach and curvy hips. The dark-colored intimates flattered her skin tone.

The Canadian influencer was snapped outdoors, dressed in nothing but her scanty lingerie. She was on a balcony with amazing natural views behind her, as tall trees surrounded the area. A hint of the flat land below was also evident in the background of the shot.

She stood in the middle of the frame, popping her hip to the side. The babe placed her right thigh over the other with her knee bent. She tugged at her thong and gazed at the scenery.

The model styled her brunette hair in a half ponytail, letting its lengths cascade down her back. Some short strands along the front were loose, framing her face. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and several rings.

Olivia wrote a question in the caption of the post. She also gave credit to her Lounge Underwear by tagging their Instagram page in the caption and the picture, adding a discount code for her followers to use.

As usual, the latest social media share quickly became a hit with her fans. The update garnered more than 44,600 likes and over 430 comments within 24 hours of going live on the platform. Many of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her enviable body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

“Olivia, you have a gorgeous body and an angelic face,” a fan wrote.

“What a stunner! You deserve all the success,” commented another follower.