Lexy Panterra Rocks Flame Print Bikini Top With High-Waisted Skort: ‘This Is MY Town, Ya Just A Tourist’

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The rapper has a bold taste in fashion and uses the social media platform to promote herself with her outfits.

The “Pretty Young Savage” hitmaker stunned in a black bikini top that featured a blue flame print and thin straps. She wrapped herself up in a sleeveless shirt with a matching print. Panterra teamed the item of clothing with a high-waisted black skort that fell above her upper thigh. She opted for ankle socks of the same color and blue, white, and black Nike lace-up sneakers that had their iconic swoosh logo on the side. Panterra accessorized herself with rings, bracelets, hoop earrings, numerous necklaces, and a pair of stylish shades. She opted for a blue cap on top of her long, straight black and brunette hair and showed off the tattoo inked down her left arm and midriff.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Panterra was captured sitting on top of a black rail in front of a Tower Records store. She was snapped from a lower angle while flicking her locks. The entertainer gazed down and pushed her right leg forward.

In the next slide, Panterra was photographed fairly side-on. She flashed her middle finger and looked fixated on something to her right.

In the third frame, Panterra gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She raised one hand to the side of her sunglasses and held onto the bar with the other.

In the fourth pic, Panterra was caught from another low angle. The songstress placed one hand on her knee while stretching her other leg out.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 28,200 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.7 million followers.

“I need this whole outfit,” one user wrote.

“Killin the game as usual,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Beautiful, Elegant and Charming,” remarked a third fan.

“She got it going on,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Panterra. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a glamorous floor-length dress that was covered in metallic feathers. Panterra put on a matching choker and slicked back her brunette locks. She accessorized with dangling earrings and painted her short nails with a coat of polish.