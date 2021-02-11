Holly Sonders Snaps Quirky Selfies From The Bathtub & Teases Nude Body

While Holly Sonders’ fans are used to seeing her flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in risqué outfits on Instagram, the brunette beauty showed off her quirky side in her most recent share. The former Gold Chanel host delighted followers with a series of playful selfies snapped from the bathtub, making adorable faces as she photographed herself in the mirror.

The slideshow consisted of four photos that saw Holly sitting down in the tub. The bombshell appeared to be fully nude, teasing her naked body as she hugged her knee. Her sculpted shoulders and arms were on display in all four snaps. In two of them, she gave fans a peek at her thigh by posing with her knee raised. One pic exposed a tantalizing view of her busty chest, treating the audience to an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob.

Holly appeared to be having a great time and was smiling from ear to ear. The model spread the cheer as she waved at her fans through her mirror reflection. She showed off her cute simper while posing with her wrist gracefully arched over her knee. In another shot, she leaned her chin on her hand while peering at her reflection with smiling eyes. The final snap saw her turning her back to the mirror and looking over her shoulder with a hilarious expression of surprise. Her mouth was agape and her eyes were wide open as she hunched over in the tub.

In her caption, Holly indicated the slides were an apt reflection of her personality, initiating an elated response from her online admirers.

“OF ALL UR PICS FOR ME THESE ARE THE BEST,” one person wrote in all caps.

“Love the playfulness in these pics. Always so beautiful,” chimed in another smitten fan.

Followers also took to the comments section to rave about her hotness and volunteer to wash her back.

“Should I bring the rose pedals, candy, and wine?” offered one devotee.

“A hot brunette in a bathtub is on everyone’s wish list,” assured a fourth user.

Holly pulled up her long tresses into a casual updo, displaying her supple neck and chiseled cheekbones. She showed off her elegant manicure by fanning out her fingers over the beige phone case. Her long nails were painted a coffee brown color that flattered her bronzed tan. Her toned skin looked drenched and glistened in the warm ambient light.

The running tap indicated Holly was waiting to take her bath while snapping the intimate photoshoot. Beauty products and several other items were sprawled on the bathroom counter behind her, including a curling iron with a pink handle.

The update reeled in 4,300 likes and 106 messages in the first six hours of posting.

The smokeshow recently went fully nude for a sizzling Valentine’s Day shoot that earned 9,666 likes from her eager audience. As The Inquisitr reported, Holly was photographed in a room filled with red light, tantalizing followers with her bare buns while grabbing onto a neon tube.