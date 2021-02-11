Sasha Ferro Flaunts Killer Figure In Bikini Selfie On Instagram: ‘Dangerous’

Sasha Ferro took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling update on Thursday, February 11. The Miami-based model tantalized her 1.3 million followers with the sultry post, which showed her wearing a skimpy bikini set that flaunted all of her assets.

Sasha was inside a room, dressed in scanty swimwear and posing in front of a full-body mirror that was attached to the cabinet. In the first snapshot, she stood on the tiled floor and occupied the middle of the frame, standing with her legs apart with one foot on tiptoe. She was holding her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her shoulder. The babe tugged at her thong as she took the selfie.

In the second photo, the babe moved to the other side of the mirror. She posed by leaning on the wall behind her and lifted her left leg backward. She touched her top and angled the mobile device in front of her face, and took the shot. The third pic showed Sasha in a similar pose. This time, she let her right arm hang on her side.

Sasha sported an all-white two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted cups that were cut so small that they barely contained her shapely chest. As a result, a tiny hint of her underboob was on display from certain angles, and the plunging neckline allowed her to expose much of her cleavage. Small O-rings connected the cups and the strings. The thin straps went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back for support.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms with a waistband that sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her groin area. Its high leg cuts helped highlight the curves of her hips, as well as her thighs and lean legs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her toned midsection, particularly her taut tummy and sculpted abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

The influencer completed her beach day look with knee-high socks and a pair of black-and-white sneakers.

Sasha left her highlighted locks untied as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle.

The social media star paired the eye-catching snaps with a short caption wherein she wrote a single word.

As usual, her avid fans loved the new share. In less than a day of going live on the photo-sharing app, the post racked up more than 80,100 likes and over 1,070 comments. A lot of her admirers and some fellow influencers took to the comments section and wrote various messages. Others opted for emoji as they struggled to find the right words that described how they felt about the pics.

“Such perfection,” a fan commented.

“So beautiful and hot,” wrote another follower.