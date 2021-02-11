Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Lies Back In String Bikini To Show Her ‘Glow’

Josephine Skriver sizzled in two stunning new photos posted to her Instagram on February 10. The Danish Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her “glow” in a string bikini as she lay back on tiles.

For the first snap, the 27-year-old was photographed from the waist up as she relaxed on large blue and white hexagonal tiles. She modeled a light blue, ribbed triangle bikini that plunged low at the chest to show off her tan. It had two sets of rope-style string ties over both shoulders that were fastened into large bows and another that wrapped around her torso as she gave a peek at her flat tummy.

Josephine closed her eyes and showed off her blemish-free dewy skin. She had her long locks slicked back away from her face and tied into bun.

She bent her toned left arm and placed her hand on the top of her head. In her other hand she held a bottle of what appeared to be oil. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace featuring an eye-shaped pendant in the center of her neck.

Jasmine tagged the fitness brand Alo on the photo and in the caption. She confirmed she’d teamed up with the company alongside the hashtags “#aloglow” and “#alopartner.” According to her geotag, her location was Los Angeles, California.

For the second snap, she was photographed by a swimming pool. She lay back on small white tiles with the bottle next to her head as her hair sprawled out behind her, getting soaked in the water.

Many fans shared praise in the comments section.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote with a sparkle emoji and heart symbol.

“Wooow Jo[.] Blue looks great on you!!” another commented with a heart eye face.

“You are so beautiful angel! Your glow is great,” a third person wrote with a sparkle and yellow heart emoji.

“So beautiful girl,” a fourth comment read alongside a loudly crying face.

The upload attracted more than 75,100 likes and 180-plus comments in under 17 hours, proving popular with her 6.3 million followers.

Josephine uploaded the photos shortly after she gave fans another bikini treat over the weekend when she celebrated Super Bowl Sunday on a balcony overlooking a beach at sunset.

The model rocked a seriously skimpy black-and-white zebra-print two-piece. In the caption, Josephine asked her followers to share what they thought the score would be as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.