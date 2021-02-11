Victoria’s Secret Model Joan Smalls Sizzles In Skimpy Red Bikini While ‘Chilling’ With Pigs

The lingerie model arched her back on a jet ski.

Joan Smalls put her flawless supermodel body on show this week as she hit the water with pigs during a tropical trip. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a series of photos to her Instagram account on February 10 that showed her arching her back and posing seductively on a jet ski in a skimpy bikini.

Joan lay on her back on top of the vehicle, which was out on the crystal clear water, for the first snap. Her arms dangled off the back while she placed her bare feet next to the handlebars. Her flawless figure did all the talking in a bright red-two piece, including an underwired top and skimpy bottoms that sat low under her navel.

A very large pig could be seen swimming behind her alongside the stunning sandy coastline.

Joan stayed in the same position for the second image as the animal got closer to her jet ski. She placed her left hand on her torso and looked at the piggy with her long, dark hair dangling over the back of the back of the water vehicle.

In the next snap, the Puerto Rican star sat upright with her right hand on the handlebars and rocked a white bucket hat. She turned her head left to look at a blond hog making its way to her.

For the third and final photo, Joan attempted to stroke one of the pigs. She had her legs either side of the watercraft but bent down to put her hand closer to a sow with a fluffy coat.

Joan got a little sassy in the caption and joked that she was “actually” hanging out with pigs “this time” alongside the hashtag “#catchtheshade.”

According to her geotag, she was on the Exumas Islands in the Bahamas. The location is famous for allowing guests to swim in the ocean with the animals.

Plenty of fans shared messages in the comments section.

“I wanna be Joan Smalls. Gorgeous,” one person commented alongside three red hearts.

“Beautiful pictures,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous @joansmalls,” a third person wrote with a red heart and two fire symbols.

“It must be really hot out there,” a fourth person commented.

The upload was a hit. It attracted more than 17,400 likes and 100-plus comments.

The snaps came after Joan teased fans with a seriously sexy early Valentine’s Day present on Instagram last month. She left almost nothing to the imagination in a very revealing red lingerie number from Victoria’s Secret that was made almost entirely of strings.