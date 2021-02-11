Ireland Baldwin Goes Braless Beneath White Shirt To Support ‘My Queen’ Britney Spears ‘One More Time’

Ireland Baldwin showed her support for Britney Spears when she updated her social media feed recently. The blonde bombshell looked smoking hot as she went braless in a costume that looks similar to the one that Britney wore in the iconic “One More Time” video. The daughter of Alec Baldwin, like many other celebs, threw her weight behind Britney as she heads back to court to fight the conservatorship her father has over her estate, career, and medical treatment.

Ireland took to Instagram in the final hours of Wednesday night. In her caption, she wrote that she had found her “old” costume. At the time that she had bought it, she wore an A-cup. She also divulged that back then, she also sported a bowl -cut hairstyle.

The 25-year-old sizzled in the outfit that seemed just a tad too small for her. The fabric stretched across her bust, revealing her ample, but braless, cleavage, while the unironed collar drew attention to the long line of her neck. Ireland showed off her toned arms in the provocative snap.

She styled her hair in a middle part. Her blond locks were short and fell to her shoulders in casual disarray. Her wispy bangs framed her face, drawing attention to her cheekbones and eyes

Ireland posed indoors for the photo opp. The ambient light was flattering and highlighted her gorgeous, dewy complexion. In the room, the walls and ceiling were painted pale cream, while a posy of blue flowers added a pop of color. A large black-and-white photo dominated the wall behind her.

The shot was framed from the chest up. Ireland looked directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She widened her eyes and pouted her slightly-parted lips.

The second snap showed Britney in a scene from the music video. She rocked the schoolgirl uniform and pigtails in that particular shot.

Ireland received a lot of feedback from her fans about the pic. She was inundated with comments and a slew of fans liked the image. It has already racked up over 20,000 likes.

One admirer wanted more info and asked a rather personal question.

“A cups because you were younger or you got implants? I’m just always curious about the gorgeous people’s way of life,” they asked.

Another person got the outfit all wrong.

“I thought it was a nursing costume, which was perfect since I wasn’t feeling well,” they wrote.

One follower was also checking out the background.

“What’s the framed print in the back? I’m interested,” they let her know

A fourth Instagrammer flattered Ireland and waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“You are the queen. You are so gorgeous that you should have your own show in Vegas,” they gushed.