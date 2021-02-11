Paula DeAnda Stuns On The Cover Of ‘Contrast’ In One-Shouldered Crop Top & Panties

Paula DeAnda took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The talented singer has graced the cover of Contrast magazine and is using the social media platform to promote the shoot.

The “Walk Away (Remember Me)” hitmaker stunned in a basic one-shouldered crop top that displayed her decolletage and midriff area. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted teal panties and completed her look with black-and-white lace up Nike sneakers that featured their iconic swoosh logo on the sides. DeAnda kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of polish while accessorizing herself with hoop earrings and a necklace. She is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoo on the right of her chest. DeAnda styled her long, dark straight hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down with her hands placed behind her. DeAnda pushed her left leg forward and raised her right knee. She let her locks drape over her shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, the Super Sweet 16: The Movie actress attached the cover that saw her standing up in front of a plain backdrop. DeAnda was snapped from the thighs-up with her arms resting beside her. She continued to stare at the camera with her beautiful face, boasting her natural beauty.

For her caption, DeAnda credited the photographer Willy Dade.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 4,100 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

” Love the cover! You are so stunning! Looks beautiful on Teal!” one user wrote.

“You are absolutely breathtaking,” another person shared.

“FRONT PAGE!!! Not surprised, I’m so damn proud of you! QUEEN P!” remarked a third fan.

“You are killing it Paula, breathtaking pics,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

DeAnda released her debut self-titled album in 2006 and has yet to release another. However, when talking to the publication, she told readers she is working on her long-awaited sophomore record.

“What I want to focus on is an album,” she said.

“I get inspired when I’m in the studio. I just had a call today, and they’re gonna get me in with some new writers, so I’m excited to work with new people.”

The songstress admits her dream collaborations would be with Ella Mai, Maluma, and Kiana Lede.