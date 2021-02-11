Abby Dowse Looks Super Hot In Black Lace Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings

As devoted fans are well aware, Abby Dowse loves black lace. The Aussie model has a penchant for flaunting her tight body in provocative lingerie on Instagram, and today’s upload was no exception. The 31-year-old put her sexy curves on display in a see-through three-piece set from Missy Empire, tantalizing followers as she posed on her knees by the bed.

The blond bombshell spotlighted her ample chest in a cleavage-baring bralette, whose scalloped cups and fringed trimmings ensured that all eyes were glued to her busty assets and bronzed décolletage. The lacy number had a strappy, hollowed-out underband that exposed loads of skin and a little underboob through a series of cutouts gashing all along the front and sides. A narrow lace trim accentuated Abby’s chiseled midriff, grazing just above the ribs.

The model’s toned stomach was on show between the top and a flimsy garter belt, which perfectly mirrored the strappy, scalloped design of the top. The massively cut-out number hugged her hips and showed off her tummy, splitting in the middle to reveal her belly button. Underneath, Abby wore matching panties that stretched above her hip bones, flaunting her sculpted body thanks to their low-dipping waistline and incredible high cut.

Abby paired the set with black fishnet stockings that reached her thighs. The garment had thick lacy bands that complemented her lingerie and highlighted her sexy pins, which were further emphasized by a pair of double straps running down her leg. She accessorized with her usual gold jewelry set, rocking a layered necklace, bracelet, and band ring. A cross pendant was suspended above her cleavage, drawing even more attention to her buxom curves.

Fans seemed impressed with the sultry share, taking to the comments section in large numbers to rave over her hotness.

“You look stunning and beautiful in black lingerie,” said one person, leaving a trail of hearts.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” gushed another fan, adding a screaming-face and heart-eyes emoji. “Will never get used to how fine you are,” continued the message.

“Hair, lips, eyes always unbelievably gorgeous,” remarked a third follower. “Add in you in lace and it’s just absurd how good you look.”

“Abby you’re the best thing about the internet,” raved a fourth admirer.

The smokeshow spread her legs and arched her back, showing off her fit physique. She leaned one hand on the bed and rested the other one on her cocked hip. She peered into the camera with a longing gaze, slightly parting her lips in a seductive way. The nearly all-white décor provided the perfect contrast to her sizzling attire, making her jaw-dropping curves pop into focus.

Abby wore her hair straight for the shot, letting her locks spill freely over her shoulders. Her tresses framed her face, highlighting her striking features.

The suggestive photo racked up more than 22,470 likes in the first three hours of being live, along with nearly 450 comments.