Kami Osman Slays As She Sits With Her Thighs Spread While Rocking A Scanty Bikini

Kami Osman took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 10, to upload a sultry snap that tantalized her 884,000 followers on the social media platform. The Canadian smokeshow rocked a printed two-piece swimsuit while sitting on a flat surface with her thighs spread open, leaving viewers in awe of her incredibly toned figure.

In the saucy snapshot, Kami could be seen confidently flaunting her fantastic figure in front of the camera in her barely there outfit. She had the steamy photo shoot session indoors. The babe sat on top of a marble countertop with her thighs parted and back straightened. She placed her hands on the table as she looked to the side with a serious expression.

The area was dimly lit, but her bodacious curves were illuminated by indirect sunlight that possibly came from the nearby window.

The Kim Kardashian lookalike sported a minuscule bikini top boasting various colors, including white, brown, and yellow. The itty-bitty triangle cups struggled to contain her shapely breasts. As a result, she spilled on the sides of the garment, revealing some sideboob. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose plenty of cleavage. Thin black straps provided support for the piece, and they clung to her neck and around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that had a low-cut front, exposing plenty of skin around her midsection. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach and abs, pointing them out in the comments section. The high leg cuts helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her thighs. Like the top, the thong had strings that were tied on the sides of her hips.

The 25-year-old influencer chose to wear her brunette locks down in a mostly straight hairstyle. She kept her tresses away from the front side of her body, letting the strands fall on her back. Kami wore dainty necklaces, earrings, and a bangle as accessories.

In the caption, Kami shared that her bikini came from a brand called Mullholland Hunter. She also noted the name and color of the set. She made sure to tag the brand in both the caption and the picture.

The newest share has pulled in more than 12,200 likes and over 90 comments in less than a day. The comments section was filled with messages and compliments from online supporters and fellow models. Several followers struggled with the right words to express their thoughts and chimed in with a combination of emoji instead.

“Are you even real? You look like an angel with sinful curves,” a fan commented.

“You are so hot, baby girl!! I hope to meet you one day,” wrote another follower.