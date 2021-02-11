Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Fantastic Figure In A Sexy Gingham Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 10, to upload a new photo that wowed her 1.3 million followers. In the post, the Mexican model rocked a gingham bikini set that showed off her fantastic figure and assets for an intimate indoor photo shoot session.

In the photo, the 22-year-old influencer was photographed inside her home in Dubai. A couch was seen behind her, and it indicated that the shoot happened in the living room. The area was bright and well-lit — making it perfect for indoor photography.

For her pose, Ana stood in the middle of the frame in her sexy bathing suit. She popped her hip while positioning her right arm on one side of her midsection. Meanwhile, her other arm hang on her side with the hand touching her upper thigh. The babe tilted her head as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The artificial lights in the house illuminated the scene and her bodacious curves.

The bombshell sported a black-and-white two-piece swimsuit that complemented her flawless complexion. The bikini top featured fully-lined cups that looked tiny against her shapely breasts. The plunging neckline also displayed a generous amount of her décolletage, and the underwire structure pushed her breasts upward, making her cleavage look prominent. The narrow straps clung to her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that boasted a simple design. The thong hugged her trim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. It also had high leg cuts that displayed plenty of skin and helped accentuate her toned thighs. The low-cut waistline allowed her to flaunt her incredibly toned midsection. Viewers couldn’t help but notice her taut stomach and chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Ana wore a few accessories with her beach attire. She opted for a gold necklace, a bangle, and a bracelet — most of which are from luxury brands. She kept her long, dark hair down as she opted for a straight hairstyle.

Ana wrote a vague caption. She also credited the professional photographer who took the stunning snapshot by tagging his Instagram page.

The new share received more than 22,800 likes and over 210 comments in less than a day of being posted on the popular social media platform. Ana’s eager admirers flocked to the comments section to write praises and numerous messages, with many raving about her killer physique. Others didn’t have a lot to say and just dropped a trail of emoji.

“Wow, you are so beautiful!!!” gushed an admirer.

“You are beyond stunning, my dear! I am in awe of you beauty,” wrote another fan.