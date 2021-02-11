Torrie Wilson, 45, Shows Off Her Perfect Physique By Rocking Sheer One-Piece Bodysuit

Torrie Wilson took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a tantalizing photo with her 1.1 million followers, much to their delight. The WWE Hall of Famer also had a positive message to share with her female followers, encouraging them to feel beautiful and confident, regardless of their immutable characteristics.

The photo saw the wrestling legend kneeling on the wet sand as the ocean tide came in behind her. The water was dark blue in color, and the scenic beauty was enhanced by the yellow-ish twilight sky in the background. However, it was Wilson who commanded most of the attention.

Wilson rummaged her hands threw her golden locks and showcased her smile, seemingly without a care in the world. She wore a see-through one-piece bodysuit that showed off her sun-kissed legs and an ample amount of cleavage. She opted not to add any accessories to her get-up, but the simplicity of her outfit was enough to make a positive impression on her fans.

In the accompanying caption, Wilson revealed that she feels the same insecurities as most people. However, she explained that the image depicted her feeling carefree, and she accomplished this mindset by tuning out and living in the moment.

Wilson’s fans appreciated the upload as well. Over 10,000 people hit the like button within 30 minutes of the snap hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of them also took the time to let the Hall of Famer know how much they appreciated her.

Candice Michelle — who worked with Wilson during her time in WWE — made an appearance via her Instagram and shared her thoughts on the pic.

“You’re so freicken hot,” she wrote.

“You are always so beautiful,” a second Instagram follower gushed, emphasizing their compliment with a slew of emoji.

“You can see your abs thru the suit,” noted another Instagrammer, who capped off their comment with a kissy face.

These types of sentiments were echoed throughout the replies, with most of the social media users in agreement that Wilson’s post had its desired effect.

Wilson is known for using her account to spread positivity, and her messages are usually accompanied by photos that complement her encouraging words.

She’s also been known to upload humorous content. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently posted a video of her dancing to upbeat techno music in her workout room.

The Hall of Famer also returned to the ring last month, appearing at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in the titular women’s Battle Royale match.