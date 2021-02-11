WWE’s Chelsea Green Rocks Thong Bikini & Gets Her Derriere Covered In Sand In Latest Photo

Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Wednesday and treated her 577,000 followers to an attractive booty-centric bikini snap. The photo saw the WWE superstar covered in sand and showing off her assets, much to the delight of her fans on the image-sharing platform.

In the pic, Green kneeled in the sand and turned her head to face the camera. She used her right hand to grab onto the adjacent arm, in turn providing a clear shot of the jewelery that she wore on her fingers. The brunette beauty looked confident, calm and collected as she posed next to the ocean, rocking a figure-flaunting swimming attire.

Green wore a white thong bikini that highlighted her sun-kissed physique, especially her derriere and legs. She paired the attire with a matching hairband, which kept her ponytail in place. The wrestler kept it simple with her get-up, and she seemed thrilled to be near the sand and sea again.

In the accompanying caption, Green revealed that there isn’t a day that doesn’t call for a bikini. Her fans appreciated this sentiment as well, with many flocking to the comments segment of the photo to encourage her to keep wearing them and sharing the snaps.

The image has been liked by over 13,000 social media users at the time of this writing, despite it only being live on social media for a few hours.

One follower noted that Green’s opinion of bikinis was the correct one.

“This is very accurate, doubt anyone will argue with you,” they wrote.

“YOWIE WOWIE,” gushed a second admirer, adding a smiley face emoji for extra oomph.

Another follower wasn’t interested in the pic, and instead made an enquiry about the Friday Night SmackDown star’s wrestling future.

“When ya gonna make it back to the ring,” they asked.

The fan in question might not have long to wait now. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Green has made a full recovery from the wrist injury that she suffered back in November.

The report also highlighted how she’s documented some of her progress in recent weeks, including photos of her training with notable wrestlers.

She has been active on Instagram throughout her hiatus, however, and she’s shared some stunning snaps in that time. As The Inquisitr pointed out earlier this week, she used the platform to post a shot of her in a thong bodysuit, lying on a bed of roses. It has since gained tens of thousands of likes and a lot of positive feedback.