Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Slays In Clingy Emerald-Green Dress & Welcomes The Snowy Weather

Brunette bombshell Elizabeth Hurley gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers something a little different to appreciate with her Wednesday post. The 55-year-old often flaunts her killer figure in various two-piece bathing suits, and those are always a hit. This time, however, she went with a sparkly gown that beautifully showcased all of her curves.

Hurley noted in her caption that it was “lovely” to be back in Herefordshire. The supermodel has a home in that area of England and she’s spent quite a bit of time there while isolating with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo was snapped outdoors as Hurley stood in front of snow-covered pine trees. Some grass peeked through the thin layer of snow that covered the ground, and Hurley seemed anxious to receive more snowflakes.

While the background looked chilly, Hurley looked sizzling-hot. She wore a clingy dress that showcased her hourglass curves and this look definitely had pulses racing.

The brunette beauty had her dark tresses styled with an off-center part. The locks cascaded over her shoulders and chest and long bangs were swept over one side of her face. She stood facing the camera but angled slightly to show off her hourglass curves.

The gorgeous gown that Hurley wore had a high slit over one leg. She bent her knee slightly to emphasize that split and show off a great deal of skin from her shapely thigh. The lining of the dress appeared to have a leopard-print pattern on it.

Hurley had a belt cinched around her waist with a bedazzled hexagon buckle in the center. An asymmetrical neckline added a touch of interest and the emerald-green fabric had a sparkly effect incorporated. The fabric clung to her busty assets and curvy hips.

During the first hour after Hurley had initially shared this alluring snapshot, about 35,000 of her fans liked the post, and 800 of her admirers commented.

“Liz, that is one of the most beautiful pics have seen hands down. Just gorgeous!!!” one fan remarked.

“Your beauty is Heavenly you always look so gorgeous,” another declared.

“That color makes you look even more stunning,” a third user raved.

“Never has the cold looked so hot!” someone else teased.

During the week prior to this snowy shot, Hurley teased her fans with a number of snaps showing her on a pretend vacation. She uploaded a handful of photos showing her wearing revealing two-piece swimsuits and her fans fully embraced each one of them.

One particularly popular post was a video that showed Hurley floating in a pool while wearing an aqua bathing suit. Ultimately, that clip received more than 521,000 views.