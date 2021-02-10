Brooke Hogan Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure In A Tiny Teal Bikini While Frolicking On The Beach

Brooke Hogan showed off her incredible figure while frolicking with some friends at the beach. The reality star featured the post on her Instagram feed on February 10, and her fans have been loving the sight.

The photo captured Brooke and a few pals having some fun in the sun. Per her geotag, the group of friends was in South Beach in Miami. Brooke stood in the middle of the girls, tipping one toe in the sand. She placed one arm around her pal’s’ back, raising the opposite over her head. Brooke met the camera lens with an alluring stare. Ocean waves were crashing at their backs, and it looked like a beautiful day with hardly any clouds.

Brooke’s day at the beach called for a sexy teal bikini that did more showing than it did covering. The top featured a halterneck style with thin straps that secured over her muscular arms. Its scoop neckline and impossibly small cups showed a generous glimpse of her bronzed cleavage. The bottom of the suit was tight on her ribs, pushing her chest up even further.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. Its thin band stretched tightly over her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. She pulled it low on her navel to expose her abs in their entirety. The thick fabric on the sides covered Brooke’s lower hips while the high-rise design of the suit showed off her shapely thighs.

She styled her blond locks in a tight bun that sat on the top of her head. Her beachside attire called for minimal accessories, including a pair of dark shades that covered a good portion of her face.

One of the reality star’s friends wore a white bikini while the other spiced things up in an animal-print suit. Both ladies also sported a pair of sunglasses.

Within minutes, Brooke’s fans showered the update with plenty of love. More than 3,o00 have double-tapped the image while 70-plus left comments. Some followers applauded Brooke on her amazing figure, while many others struggled to find the right words and opted to use emoji instead.

“Absolutely gorgeous, all of you,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Awesome pic. Much love! You look amazing btw Brooke,” a second person wrote.

“Lord have Mercy! You guys gotta come to the yacht,” a third Instagram user exclaimed.

“You look you look amazing mizzhogan,” a fourth follower chimed in alongside a clapping hands emoji.