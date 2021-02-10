Mya Enjoys Time In The Sea Wearing Tie-Up Bandeau Top & Bikini Bottoms

Mya took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The talented singer is no stranger to regularly sharing content with her followers and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do)” hitmaker stunned in a white bandeau top that featured red spots all over. The item of clothing was tied up at the front with red string and displayed her decolletage and midriff area. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted red bikini bottoms and rocked pointy acrylic nails with a coat of polish. Mya accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and placed a pair of shades on top of her head. She styled her long, dark hair in braids and wore a small nose stud.

The 41-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mya was captured laying down in the sea with her eyes closed. The Grammy Award winner had a smile on her face and appeared to be relaxing while being surrounded by nature.

In the next slide, she was snapped from the side while gazing at her cloudy view in front of her.

In the third and final frame, Mya was photographed standing up from the waist-up. She rested one hand by her hip and let some of her braids drape over her shoulders. The songstress stared at the camera with a happy expression and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“I was having a rough day then I listened to your music and felt better. Thanku queen your voice is just as beautiful as when u first started,” one user wrote.

“Is that the fountain of youth that you have been in all these years???” another person shared.

“Always looking very gorgeous and beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“looking gorgeous as always!! Can’t wait to see you live again my dear, sending love your way!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Last year, Mya spoke exclusively to The Inquisitr about her new album and a potential “Lady Marmalade” reunion with her collaborators Lil Kim, Pink, and Christina Aguilera for its 20th anniversary.