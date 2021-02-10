Kara Del Toro Lounges In Bed While Clad In A Silk Bra That’s A Few Sizes Too Small

Kara Del Toro wowed in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model’s February 10 post featured two new images that saw her in the same sexy outfit.

She chose a bedroom for the backdrop of her hot new photoshoot. In the first photo, Kara sat on top of a bed with white linens. She placed one leg in front of her modesty while bending the opposite at the knee and extending it near her derriere. She playfully bit one finger in her mouth as she gazed into the distance. Kara sat upright in the second shot, tilting her head and meeting the camera lens with a sultry stare.

She showed off her amazing figure in a black set that left little to the imagination. The pieces were crafted of a silky fabric that complemented her bronzed complexion. Kara’s bra appeared to be a few sizes too small, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still showing off her ample cleavage. Its scooping neckline showed off her smooth decolletage. Kara wore the garment high on her chest, which also revealed a tease of underboob.

The model teamed the look with a pair of scanty panties that boasted the same color and style as her bra. She wore the front a few inches below her navel, leaving her sculpted abs on display. Its thick straps stretched tightly over her curvy hips while its high rise design showed her muscular thighs. Kara completed her look with a pair of black gloves that added another sexy element to her look.

She styled her long locks with a middle part and loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and back. Kara clipped back the front of her mane with a silver hairpiece that added a little sparkle. She also rocked a silver bracelet, ring, and earrings.

In her caption, the model jokingly said she likes men “without the n.” Fans loved the double-update, and it’s already amassed more than 13,000 likes and 150-plus comments. Some raved over her amazing figure while a few more used emoji instead to express their admiration.

“A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has NONE. You look so good Kara,” one fan gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“might steal this caption someday soon haha,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Wow! This is bold for you. I love the confidence.. super hot,” a third person complimented.

“Your bikini top is too small but I don’t hate it,” a fourth follower wrote.