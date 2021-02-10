Gabby Epstein Flaunts Killer Figure In Tiny Bikini While At The Beach

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein sent pulses racing around the world on Wednesday, February 10 when she uploaded some sizzling-hot new photos of her famous figure clad in a bikini.

The 26-year-old influencer was photographed at the beach for the two-slide series, which was uploaded on Instagram, as the ocean, sand and sky filled the background. Gabby struck two sexy poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, she sat on rope railing with the front of her body facing the camera. She grabbed on the railing with both hands and pushed her chest out. She also wore a sultry expression on her face as she stared into the camera’s lens. The second image displayed her from the left side as she propped her booty out, emphasizing her curvy form. She grabbed on her locks with one hand and rotated her head over her left shoulder as she pouted with her eyes closed.

Her long blond hair appeared to be in dampened waves that fell around her shoulders, indicating the model might have swam in ocean. She rocked her almond-shaped nails short with a nude polish.

Gabby showcased her flawless physique in a tiny teal bikini with orange detailing and a paisley print. Her top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back and tiny triangle-shaped cups that struggled to contain her busty chest, revealing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. The set’s skimpy thong bottoms also did not provide much coverage as they called attention to her hips, derriere and slender core.

She added some glitz to the outfit by rocking several gold necklaces, a chainlink bracelet, and numerous rings.

In the post’s caption, she engaged with her fans by wishing them a pleasant morning.

The photo set quickly became a hit with social media users as it accumulated more than 20,000 likes in just 40 minutes after going live. Dozens of commenters also articulated their support for the model’s body, good looks, and choice of swim apparel.

“You are my dream girl,” one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of red heart emoji.

“Perfect sexy body,” another admirer chimed in, following with heart-eyes symbols.

“You are so gorgeous babe,” a third fan asserted.

“I love the wet curly hair! So sexy,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The beauty has uploaded several drool-worthy posts on Instagram this week. Just yesterday, she wowed her followers with some images of herself in a white plunging corset top and a sheer lace thong.