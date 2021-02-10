Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Cleavage In Unzipped Monochromatic Outfit

Jilissa Zoltko tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The model wore a monochromatic athleisure set from Bo and Tee for the six photos.

In all the images, Jilissa wore a tight blue crop top with long sleeves made out of a textured fabric. The garment’s neckline featured a zipper, which she left entirely unzipped, revealing a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. It featured the brand’s name at the hemline. She paired it with matching high-waisted leggings with a tie around the waist.

Jilissa wore her blond hair in loose curls, which tumbled over her shoulders from a slightly off-center part. She accessorized with a small gold necklace, earrings, and a ring. She also held a black purse over one shoulder. She shared a variety of images of herself in a parking garage. She faced the front and looked serious while holding onto a piece of her hair in the first one, and for the next slide, she had a huge smile on her lips and looked off to the side. The following three photos featured Jilissa turned slightly away from the camera, showcasing her pert derriere in the pants while looking back at the camera’s lens. She had a serious face in one and a toothy grin in the others. For the final shot, the model faced the back with her hands at her nipped-in waist, showing off her curves. She turned her head to the side and smiled.

Instagram users showed the post plenty of love, with nearly 17,000 hitting the like button. At least 250 took the time to leave an uplifting comment praising the casually sexy look.

“Blueberry bubble butt forever. I’m obsessed with this set. You sold me,” gushed one devotee who added a heart-kiss smiley.

“I love this on you! Your body is perfect, and this shows it off perfectly,” a second fan enthused, including a flame and a kiss.

“I love seeing you in anything blue. You look stunning in this. So sexy. It couldn’t fit you any better,” wrote a third Instagram user along with flames, hearts, and lips.

“Oh wow! You are extremely beautiful with an incredible, irresistible smile, Jilissa. Keep up the amazing work! I’m here for it,” a fourth follower declared, adding double pink hearts and an angel emoji.

Jilissa often flaunts her voluptuous curves in various lingerie and form-fitting outfits in pictures, which she posts on her social media. The Inquisitr previously reported that she looked delightful in a navy bra and panties set.