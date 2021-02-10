Meghan McCain Says She Is ‘Obsessed’ With Motherhood After Daughter Liberty’s Birth

Meghan McCain revealed she is “obsessed” with motherhood after giving birth to her daughter Liberty Sage in September 2020. In a new interview with People Magazine, The View host shared her feelings of surprise at how quickly she took to the job after being uncertain how she would handle its demands.

She claimed to the outlet that “no one is more surprised than me” how much she loves motherhood.

“Something must happen to your body chemically … there must be something primitive that kicks in,” she says, “because I don’t feel as tired anymore. I get like four hours of sleep, and I’m like, “Oh my God, that was like four hours of sleep,’ ” she admitted to the publication.

She said that she can’t believe how much she likes motherhood. She admitted she was back and forth about ever having children with her husband, Ben Domenech. She is glad she made the jump and got over her fear of having more kids. She admitted, “I cannot believe how obsessed I am.”

She joked that she feels like the universe is laughing at her because she was so afraid and reluctant about having children, even while pregnant with Liberty.

Meghan said that as soon as she feels up to it, she would love to have more children.

The birth of the couple’s first child came on the heels of a devastating miscarriage Meghan suffered in July 2019. Meghan shared that experience made her feel that perhaps, she was not meant to be a mother. She said she prayed to her father, the late Arizona State Senator John McCain to help her make the right decision.

She said she was okay with whatever decision she made and looked for a resolution to her conflicted feelings. Meghan revealed she became pregnant right after she returned home to Arizona for the first time since her father died.

Meghan shared that the pure love she has for her daughter makes her even more connected to her father than ever. She felt a massive loss after his death in August 2018 and believed she would never feel that type of connection to anyone in that way again. She said that Liberty’s birth has amplified that happy feeling of being so deeply in love with someone.

People revealed that her daughter entered the world after Meghan endured 30-hour labor, following by an emergency cesarean section. She made her debut to The Beach Boys’ tune “Don’t Worry Baby.”