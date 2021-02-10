Brit Manuela Shows Off Insane Curves In Scanty Lingerie For Sizzling New Video

American beauty Brit Manuela seemingly sent thousands of Instagram users into a frenzy on Tuesday, February 9, when she shared some smoking-hot content of her enviable physique.

The 26-year-old fitness guru was captured inside of her living room for the footage, which was paired with Ariana Grande’s top-selling song “7 Rings.” She stole the show in the reel as she struck some sexy poses that flaunted her killer curves.

At the start of the clip, she stood centered in the frame with the front of her body to the camera. She walked towards the camera’s lens, paused, then popped one hip. She adjusted her bottoms with one hand and held a book up with the other. She then changed outfits, flipped her hair back and threw the book to the side. By the end of the video, she had switched into a third ensemble.

Her long brunette locks were in slight waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She wore her nails short with a bold white polish that stood out against her tanned complexion.

Brit highlighted her fit form in three scanty lingerie sets from Adore Me, a New York City-based intimates brad. Her first outfit comprised an unlined bralette with a fishnet-edge lace body and a V-neck design, and low-rise cheeky bottoms. The second look featured a contour balconette bra with underwired heart lace cups and matching briefs. The third ensemble consisted of a push-up, lace, balconette bra with cut-outs and a matching thong.

All of the tops revealed an ample amount of cleavage, while the bottoms all accentuated her curvy hips and pert booty.

She promoted Adore Me in the post’s caption and tagged their Instagram handle.

Tuesday’s post went live less than one day ago ago and has already garnered more than 332,000 plays and 31,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with social media users. More than 400 admirers also relayed their support for the model in the comments section.

“I love this! Everything looks amazing on you,” one individual wrote, following their words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my God Brit, you are so stunning,” another admirer chimed in, adding numerous red heart symbols to their comment.

“Your body is literally insane,” a third fan added.

“Brit you are a queen,” a fourth user gushed.

The model has uploaded more than one jaw-dropping look to Instagram this week. Just yesterday, she posted some racy images that displayed her in a minuscule red lingerie set and a matching garter belt.