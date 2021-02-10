Holly Sonders Flaunts Prominent Cleavage In NSFW Pic As She Nestles A Bottle In A ‘Very Creative’ Way

Holly Sonders delivered a scorching snap on her Instagram feed today. The former Golf channel host tantalized her 545,000 followers to a fresh social media share where she left very little to the imagination. She sparked their imaginations when she used a bottle in a rather creative way.

The NSFW image showed the brunette bombshell in a half-squatting position as she slightly bent her knees as the edge of her booty grazed the counter. Holly was in a white and airy kitchen with plenty of ambient light. She opened her thighs wide, showing off her muscular legs.

Holly tilted her entire upper body to the side as she placed one hand on her drink. With the other, she held a nearly empty bottle of Jack Daniels. The beauty placed the bottle’s neck between her breasts, drawing attention to her prominent cleavage.

The model angled her chin to the side and peered at her captive audience from the corner of her eyes. Holly pouted her full lips and focused her smoldering gaze on the lens.

In her caption, Holly added an interesting fact. She wrote that she rarely drinks and was a lightweight. However, she loved this particular shot. The brunette claimed that they got “very creative” in the photoshoot.

Holly wore a sheer piece of lingerie that barely covered the necessary. The bodysuit tied behind her neck and just covered her nipple area leaving the rest of her breasts exposed. Besides her cleavage, her underboob and a sliver of sideboob was also put on display.

On her lower half, she appeared to be wearing black panties over the skimpy teddy. Holly flaunted the curve of her hips and thighs in the scanty bottoms.

Holly styled her hair in a deep side part. She swept her dark brown tresses so that they cascaded down her shoulder and back in a thick, glossy wave.

The NSFW pic sparked a frenzy among those who follow the influencer. Within one hour of her updating her feed with the titillating snap, it has garnered more than 5,000 likes. Many of her fans also waxed lyrical in the comments section and sang her praises.

One admirer offered to go for drinks with the bombshell.

“I’d love to go for a drink with you, Holly,” they wrote.

Another person was taken by the social media star’s body and wanted some tips.

“I seriously need to know what you eat every day. You look phenomenal,” they gushed before adding a heart emoji.

“Cheers to the most beautiful woman on IG! That cleavage is amazing,” one follower complimented her.

A fourth Instagrammer adored the photo.

“That’s become my all-time favorite,” they raved.

Holly recently took to Instagram with another scorcher. In that NSFW offering, she went nude while giving off a “Valentine’s vibe.”