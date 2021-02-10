‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina Overhears Carly & Jax Talking About The Night Nelle Died

During the next new episode of General Hospital, spoilers tease that Nina will overhear a stunning conversation between Carly and Jax. Tensions have been running high since the truth about the necklace emerged, and it seems that things may get even more intense with this.

Heading into the next new show, Carly and others will gather for Sonny’s funeral. She and Jason agreed that having this service now was the right thing to do, despite Sonny’s body never being recovered.

Even so, this will not be an easy experience to navigate. General Hospital teasers detail that she’ll lean on Jason and let herself be vulnerable about how much she is dreading this.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter earlier this week revealed a juicy tidbit regarding this upcoming service. At some point during this gathering, Nina will confront Carly and Jax. The prelude to this will come during the next new episode that airs.

Early on during the next show, Phyllis will visit Nina at the Crimson offices. Nina hopes that Phyllis will recognize Frank as the man involved in the baby placement all those years ago. General Hospital teasers reveal that Phyllis will recognize Frank, providing Nina the confirmation she craved regarding Nelle seemingly being her daughter.

"I know what you both did to my daughter!" #GH pic.twitter.com/XrGIW0hbtZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 8, 2021

It seems that from there, Nina will head over to the funeral. According to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub, she will happen upon Jax and Carly having a conversation. Carly will insist that she will not let her thoughts about Nelle interfere with her need to mourn Sonny’s loss during this service.

Carly will go on to tell Jax that Nelle is dead and that what happened that night on the cliff by the cabin can die with her. Unfortunately for the pair, Nina hears this. Since she isn’t given any other context, it seems that she’ll assume this means something more nefarious than it really does.

Nina will appear horrified by what she hears as she listens in on this. She’ll surely view this as a confession that Nelle’s fall and death were more sinister and purposeful than what the police had been told.

She may interpret Carly’s words as a confession that she could have prevented Nelle’s death and didn’t. General Hospital teasers indicate that she’ll soon confront them regarding this, telling them she knows what they did.

Carly and Jax will surely do their best to cover on this front, and it is true that she tried to help Nelle. Nina probably won’t believe it, though, and General Hospital spoilers hint that this could lead to major developments quite soon.