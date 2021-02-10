Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Flashes Chiseled Abs & Belly Ring In A Tight Chanel Crop Top

Simone Biles returned to her Instagram page this week to show off her chic fashion sense. The Olympic gymnast looked trendy and chic in the double-pic update, which hit her feed on Tuesday, February 9.

The duo of snaps captured the 23-year-old at a close-up angle, framing her from the hips up as she posed against a blank white wall. She affixed her piercing brown eyes on the camera in the first photo, running her fingers through her dark locks as she bit the stem of her sunglasses in a sultry manner.

Simone looked cute and casual as she rocked a white crop top that clung tightly to her figure, accentuating her voluptuous chest in all of the right ways. It had micro-thin spaghetti straps and a deep, square neckline that teased a glimpse of her assets as she worked the camera. The iconic Chanel logo was printed just underneath its hemline in bold black print, giving her look a luxurious vibe.

The garment proceeded to cinch tightly around the gold medalist’s midsection, highlighting her taut stomach and slender physique. It cut off just in the middle of her torso, flashing a peek at her chiseled abs, as well as the dainty diamond belly ring that she looped through her navel.

Simone stayed on trend by layering a black-and-white plaid shacket with light blue accents over her scanty top. The oversized number had baggy sleeves and fell loosely over her figure, further emphasizing her petite frame. She also appeared to be rocking black pants with a high-rise waistband that drew attention to her tiny waist.

The athlete — who will be representing Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics — perched her eyewear on top of her head for the second photo of the upload. She turned her head to the side and tucked her dark locks behind her ear, revealing the glitzy combination of hoop and stud earrings that she accessorized with to glam up her relaxed ensemble.

Fans seemed more than impressed with Simone’s take on the latest trends, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to compliment the world-famous tumbler.

“Absolutely breathtaking. My God you are gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Omg those ABS,” quipped another fan.

“Uh wow my literal idol I love u sm you’re so inspiring to so many gymnasts,” a third follower gushed.

“How do you get progressively hotter?” questioned a fourth admirer.

The update has also amassed nearly 105,000 likes in less than a day’s time.